Syncom Formula Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 61.24 crore, up 56.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.24 crore in March 2019 up 56.12% from Rs. 39.23 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2019 up 27.42% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2019 up 22.25% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2018.

Syncom Formula EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2018.

Syncom Formula shares closed at 1.13 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 21.51% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.