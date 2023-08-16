English
    Syncom Formula Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.36 crore, up 15.49% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Syncom Formulations are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.36 crore in June 2023 up 15.49% from Rs. 51.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.25 crore in June 2023 up 9.85% from Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.04 crore in June 2023 up 24.27% from Rs. 6.47 crore in June 2022.

    Syncom Formula EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

    Syncom Formula shares closed at 8.85 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.79% returns over the last 6 months

    Syncom Formulations
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.3661.3751.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.3661.3751.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.6525.5523.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.1413.218.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.91-0.961.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.637.204.98
    Depreciation1.101.171.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.8810.449.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.064.772.49
    Other Income1.886.782.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.9411.555.47
    Interest1.121.290.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.8110.264.97
    Exceptional Items--0.01--
    P/L Before Tax5.8110.274.97
    Tax1.561.801.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.258.473.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.258.473.87
    Equity Share Capital94.0094.0094.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.100.03
    Diluted EPS0.070.100.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.100.03
    Diluted EPS0.070.100.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:00 pm

