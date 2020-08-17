Syncom Formula Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.24 crore, down 45.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.24 crore in June 2020 down 45.69% from Rs. 53.84 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2020 down 0.12% from Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.02 crore in June 2020 down 2.14% from Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2019.

Syncom Formula EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2019.

Syncom Formula shares closed at 1.95 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given 170.83% returns over the last 6 months and 163.51% over the last 12 months.