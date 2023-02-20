Syncom Formula Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.38 crore, up 0.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.38 crore in December 2022 up 0.27% from Rs. 57.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.15 crore in December 2022 up 3.29% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.88 crore in December 2022 up 10.52% from Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2021.