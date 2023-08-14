Syncom Formula Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.84 crore, up 16.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.84 crore in June 2023 up 16.41% from Rs. 51.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.40 crore in June 2023 up 13.67% from Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.33 crore in June 2023 up 28.75% from Rs. 6.47 crore in June 2022.

Syncom Formula EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

Syncom Formula shares closed at 9.15 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.82% returns over the last 6 months