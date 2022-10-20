 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Symphony Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.00 crore, up 53.57% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Symphony are:

Net Sales at Rs 215.00 crore in September 2022 up 53.57% from Rs. 140.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.00 crore in September 2022 up 40.63% from Rs. 32.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.00 crore in September 2022 up 36.36% from Rs. 44.00 crore in September 2021.

Symphony EPS has increased to Rs. 6.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.55 in September 2021.

Symphony shares closed at 861.30 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.54% returns over the last 6 months and -19.98% over the last 12 months.

Symphony
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 215.00 208.00 140.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 215.00 208.00 140.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 104.00 96.00 71.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.00 6.00 1.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.00 16.00 15.00
Depreciation 1.00 2.00 2.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 7.00 38.00 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.00 25.00 18.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.00 25.00 33.00
Other Income 14.00 8.00 9.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.00 33.00 42.00
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 59.00 33.00 42.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 59.00 33.00 42.00
Tax 14.00 8.00 10.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.00 25.00 32.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.00 25.00 32.00
Equity Share Capital 14.00 14.00 13.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.40 3.64 4.55
Diluted EPS 6.40 3.64 4.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.43 3.64 4.55
Diluted EPS 6.40 3.64 4.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Consumer Goods - White Goods #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Symphony
first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:00 pm
