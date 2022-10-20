English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Symphony Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.00 crore, up 53.57% Y-o-Y

    October 20, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Symphony are:

    Net Sales at Rs 215.00 crore in September 2022 up 53.57% from Rs. 140.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.00 crore in September 2022 up 40.63% from Rs. 32.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.00 crore in September 2022 up 36.36% from Rs. 44.00 crore in September 2021.

    Symphony EPS has increased to Rs. 6.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.55 in September 2021.

    Close

    Symphony shares closed at 861.30 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.54% returns over the last 6 months and -19.98% over the last 12 months.

    Symphony
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations215.00208.00140.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations215.00208.00140.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods104.0096.0071.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.006.001.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.0016.0015.00
    Depreciation1.002.002.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses7.0038.00--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.0025.0018.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.0025.0033.00
    Other Income14.008.009.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.0033.0042.00
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.0033.0042.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax59.0033.0042.00
    Tax14.008.0010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.0025.0032.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.0025.0032.00
    Equity Share Capital14.0014.0013.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.403.644.55
    Diluted EPS6.403.644.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.433.644.55
    Diluted EPS6.403.644.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Consumer Goods - White Goods #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Symphony
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.