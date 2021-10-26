Symphony Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 140.00 crore, up 25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.00 crore in September 2021 up 25% from Rs. 112.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.00 crore in September 2021 up 18.52% from Rs. 27.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.00 crore in September 2021 up 18.92% from Rs. 37.00 crore in September 2020.

Symphony EPS has increased to Rs. 4.55 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.83 in September 2020.

Symphony shares closed at 1,037.85 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given -14.13% returns over the last 6 months and 20.55% over the last 12 months.