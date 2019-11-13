Symphony Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 195.00 crore, up 31.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.00 crore in September 2019 up 31.76% from Rs. 148.00 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.00 crore in September 2019 up 67.65% from Rs. 34.00 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.00 crore in September 2019 up 34.62% from Rs. 52.00 crore in September 2018.

Symphony EPS has increased to Rs. 8.02 in September 2019 from Rs. 4.90 in September 2018.

Symphony shares closed at 1,282.25 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.00% returns over the last 6 months and 33.16% over the last 12 months.