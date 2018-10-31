Symphony Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 148.00 crore, down 19.67% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 148.00 crore in September 2018 down 19.67% from Rs. 184.25 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.00 crore in September 2018 down 32.9% from Rs. 50.67 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.00 crore in September 2018 down 30.32% from Rs. 74.63 crore in September 2017.

Symphony EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.90 in September 2018 from Rs. 7.24 in September 2017.

Symphony shares closed at 886.85 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -51.29% returns over the last 6 months and -37.31% over the last 12 months.