English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Symphony Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 239.00 crore, down 4.78% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Symphony are:

    Net Sales at Rs 239.00 crore in March 2023 down 4.78% from Rs. 251.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.00 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 43.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.00 crore in March 2023 down 1.67% from Rs. 60.00 crore in March 2022.

    Symphony EPS has increased to Rs. 6.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.15 in March 2022.

    Symphony shares closed at 941.10 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.72% returns over the last 6 months and -17.94% over the last 12 months.

    Symphony
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations239.00223.00251.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations239.00223.00251.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods137.00171.00149.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.00-49.00-6.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.0018.0017.00
    Depreciation2.001.002.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.0027.0043.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.0055.0046.00
    Other Income11.0013.0012.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.0068.0058.00
    Interest1.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.0068.0058.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax56.0068.0058.00
    Tax13.0016.0015.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.0052.0043.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.0052.0043.00
    Equity Share Capital13.9913.9913.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.177.356.15
    Diluted EPS6.177.356.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.177.356.15
    Diluted EPS6.177.356.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Consumer Goods - White Goods #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Symphony
    first published: May 8, 2023 09:33 am