Symphony Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 239.00 crore, down 4.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 239.00 crore in March 2023 down 4.78% from Rs. 251.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.00 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 43.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.00 crore in March 2023 down 1.67% from Rs. 60.00 crore in March 2022.

Symphony EPS has increased to Rs. 6.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.15 in March 2022.

Symphony shares closed at 941.10 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.72% returns over the last 6 months and -17.94% over the last 12 months.