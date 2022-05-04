Symphony Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.00 crore, up 18.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.00 crore in March 2022 up 18.4% from Rs. 212.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.00 crore in March 2022 down 12.24% from Rs. 49.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.00 crore in March 2022 down 11.76% from Rs. 68.00 crore in March 2021.

Symphony EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.09 in March 2021.

Symphony shares closed at 1,115.00 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.26% returns over the last 6 months and -4.75% over the last 12 months.