Symphony Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.00 crore, up 18.4% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Symphony are:

Net Sales at Rs 251.00 crore in March 2022 up 18.4% from Rs. 212.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.00 crore in March 2022 down 12.24% from Rs. 49.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.00 crore in March 2022 down 11.76% from Rs. 68.00 crore in March 2021.

Symphony EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.09 in March 2021.

Symphony shares closed at 1,115.00 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.26% returns over the last 6 months and -4.75% over the last 12 months.

Symphony
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 251.00 146.00 212.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 251.00 146.00 212.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 149.00 89.00 122.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.00 -7.00 -13.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.00 16.00 12.00
Depreciation 2.00 1.00 1.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 14.00
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.00 16.00 17.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.00 31.00 59.00
Other Income 12.00 8.00 8.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.00 39.00 67.00
Interest -- 1.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.00 38.00 67.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 58.00 38.00 67.00
Tax 15.00 9.00 18.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 43.00 29.00 49.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 43.00 29.00 49.00
Equity Share Capital 13.99 13.99 14.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.15 4.15 7.09
Diluted EPS 6.15 4.15 7.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.15 4.15 7.09
Diluted EPS 6.15 4.15 7.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

