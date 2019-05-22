Symphony Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 138.00 crore, down 11.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.00 crore in March 2019 down 11.19% from Rs. 155.39 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.00 crore in March 2019 down 54.69% from Rs. 41.93 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.00 crore in March 2019 down 13.15% from Rs. 58.72 crore in March 2018.

Symphony EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.76 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.99 in March 2018.

Symphony shares closed at 1,219.55 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given 22.14% returns over the last 6 months and -26.11% over the last 12 months.