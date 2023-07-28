Symphony Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 172.00 crore, down 17.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.00 crore in June 2023 down 17.31% from Rs. 208.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.00 crore in June 2023 down 44% from Rs. 25.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.00 crore in June 2023 down 45.71% from Rs. 35.00 crore in June 2022.

Symphony EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.64 in June 2022.

Symphony shares closed at 875.15 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.56% returns over the last 6 months and -8.45% over the last 12 months.