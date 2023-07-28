English
    Symphony Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 172.00 crore, down 17.31% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Symphony are:

    Net Sales at Rs 172.00 crore in June 2023 down 17.31% from Rs. 208.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.00 crore in June 2023 down 44% from Rs. 25.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.00 crore in June 2023 down 45.71% from Rs. 35.00 crore in June 2022.

    Symphony EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.64 in June 2022.

    Symphony shares closed at 875.15 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.56% returns over the last 6 months and -8.45% over the last 12 months.

    Symphony
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations172.00239.00208.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations172.00239.00208.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods51.00137.0096.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks32.00-15.006.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.0019.0016.00
    Depreciation1.002.002.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses38.00--38.00
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.0050.0025.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.0046.0025.00
    Other Income15.0011.008.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.0057.0033.00
    Interest--1.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.0056.0033.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.0056.0033.00
    Tax4.0013.008.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.0043.0025.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.0043.0025.00
    Equity Share Capital14.0013.9914.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.096.173.64
    Diluted EPS2.096.173.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.096.173.64
    Diluted EPS2.096.173.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:11 pm

