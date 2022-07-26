English
    Symphony Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 208.00 crore, up 100% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Symphony are:

    Net Sales at Rs 208.00 crore in June 2022 up 100% from Rs. 104.00 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.00 crore in June 2022 up 257.14% from Rs. 7.00 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.00 crore in June 2022 up 288.89% from Rs. 9.00 crore in June 2021.

    Symphony EPS has increased to Rs. 3.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in June 2021.

    Symphony shares closed at 927.25 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.94% returns over the last 6 months and -9.13% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations208.00251.00104.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations208.00251.00104.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods96.00149.0064.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.00-6.00-9.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.0017.0015.00
    Depreciation2.002.001.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses38.00----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.0043.0034.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.0046.00-1.00
    Other Income8.0012.009.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.0058.008.00
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.0058.008.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.0058.008.00
    Tax8.0015.001.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.0043.007.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.0043.007.00
    Equity Share Capital14.0013.9913.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.646.150.99
    Diluted EPS3.646.150.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.646.150.99
    Diluted EPS3.646.150.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2022 10:55 pm
