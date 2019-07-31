Symphony Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 160.00 crore, up 102.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.00 crore in June 2019 up 102.53% from Rs. 79.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.00 crore in June 2019 up 420% from Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.00 crore in June 2019 up 400% from Rs. 7.00 crore in June 2018.

Symphony EPS has increased to Rs. 3.76 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.76 in June 2018.

Symphony shares closed at 1,224.50 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.65% returns over the last 6 months and 13.21% over the last 12 months.