Symphony Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 223.00 crore, up 52.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 223.00 crore in December 2022 up 52.74% from Rs. 146.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.00 crore in December 2022 up 79.31% from Rs. 29.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.00 crore in December 2022 up 72.5% from Rs. 40.00 crore in December 2021.