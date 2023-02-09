 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Symphony Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 223.00 crore, up 52.74% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Symphony are:

Net Sales at Rs 223.00 crore in December 2022 up 52.74% from Rs. 146.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.00 crore in December 2022 up 79.31% from Rs. 29.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.00 crore in December 2022 up 72.5% from Rs. 40.00 crore in December 2021.

Symphony
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 223.00 215.00 146.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 223.00 215.00 146.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 171.00 104.00 89.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -49.00 11.00 -7.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.00 20.00 16.00
Depreciation 1.00 1.00 1.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 7.00 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.00 27.00 16.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.00 45.00 31.00
Other Income 13.00 14.00 8.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.00 59.00 39.00
Interest -- -- 1.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 68.00 59.00 38.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 68.00 59.00 38.00
Tax 16.00 14.00 9.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.00 45.00 29.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.00 45.00 29.00
Equity Share Capital 13.99 14.00 13.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.35 6.40 4.15
Diluted EPS 7.35 6.40 4.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.35 6.43 4.15
Diluted EPS 7.35 6.40 4.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited