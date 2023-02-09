Symphony Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 223.00 crore, up 52.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 223.00 crore in December 2022 up 52.74% from Rs. 146.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.00 crore in December 2022 up 79.31% from Rs. 29.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.00 crore in December 2022 up 72.5% from Rs. 40.00 crore in December 2021.

Symphony EPS has increased to Rs. 7.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.15 in December 2021.

Symphony shares closed at 1,047.85 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.23% returns over the last 6 months and 6.06% over the last 12 months.