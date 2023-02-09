English
    Symphony Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 223.00 crore, up 52.74% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Symphony are:

    Net Sales at Rs 223.00 crore in December 2022 up 52.74% from Rs. 146.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.00 crore in December 2022 up 79.31% from Rs. 29.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.00 crore in December 2022 up 72.5% from Rs. 40.00 crore in December 2021.

    Symphony
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations223.00215.00146.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations223.00215.00146.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods171.00104.0089.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-49.0011.00-7.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.0020.0016.00
    Depreciation1.001.001.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--7.00--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.0027.0016.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.0045.0031.00
    Other Income13.0014.008.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.0059.0039.00
    Interest----1.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.0059.0038.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax68.0059.0038.00
    Tax16.0014.009.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.0045.0029.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.0045.0029.00
    Equity Share Capital13.9914.0013.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.356.404.15
    Diluted EPS7.356.404.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.356.434.15
    Diluted EPS7.356.404.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited