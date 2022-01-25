Symphony Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 146.00 crore, up 17.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.00 crore in December 2021 up 17.74% from Rs. 124.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.00 crore in December 2021 down 17.14% from Rs. 35.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.00 crore in December 2021 down 11.11% from Rs. 45.00 crore in December 2020.

Symphony EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.92 in December 2020.

Symphony shares closed at 1,023.10 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.26% returns over the last 6 months and 0.22% over the last 12 months.