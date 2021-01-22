Symphony Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 124.00 crore, down 40.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.00 crore in December 2020 down 40.1% from Rs. 207.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.00 crore in December 2020 down 39.66% from Rs. 58.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.00 crore in December 2020 down 41.56% from Rs. 77.00 crore in December 2019.

Symphony EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.92 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.31 in December 2019.

Symphony shares closed at 1,040.90 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.86% returns over the last 6 months and -11.64% over the last 12 months.