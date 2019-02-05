Symphony Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 159.00 crore, down 26.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.00 crore in December 2018 down 26.94% from Rs. 217.63 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.00 crore in December 2018 down 35.15% from Rs. 66.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.00 crore in December 2018 down 38.84% from Rs. 94.84 crore in December 2017.

Symphony EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 9.48 in December 2017.

Symphony shares closed at 1,214.35 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.63% returns over the last 6 months and -31.60% over the last 12 months.