    Symphony Q3 profit rises 86% to Rs 39 crore

    The company had logged a net profit of Rs 21 crore in October-December period a year ago, Symphony said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    February 08, 2023 / 04:18 PM IST

    Air cooler and appliances maker Symphony on Wednesday reported 85.71 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 39 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022.

    Revenue from operations rose 35.12 per cent to Rs 277 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 205 crore in the year-ago period.

    This was led by robust off-season sales and quite positive and buoyant trade sentiment during the quarter, Symphony said in its earnings statement.