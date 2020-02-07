Symphony Q3 net profit up 37.8% to Rs 51cr

Ahmedabad-based air cooler company Symphony Ltd on Friday reported an increase of 37.83 per cent to Rs 51 crore in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37 crore in the October-December 2018 quarter, Symphony said in a BSE filing.

Its total income was up 18.57 per cent to Rs 300 crore, against Rs 253 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Symphony's total expenses stood at Rs 227 crore, up 12.37 per cent as against Rs 202 crore a year ago.

Shares of Symphony Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 1,359.85 on the BSE, up 9.55 per cent from previous close.