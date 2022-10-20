 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Symphony Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.00 crore, up 24.55% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:24 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Symphony are:

Net Sales at Rs 274.00 crore in September 2022 up 24.55% from Rs. 220.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.00 crore in September 2022 up 10% from Rs. 30.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.00 crore in September 2022 up 6.25% from Rs. 48.00 crore in September 2021.

Symphony EPS has increased to Rs. 4.67 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.32 in September 2021.

Symphony shares closed at 861.30 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.54% returns over the last 6 months and -19.98% over the last 12 months.

Symphony
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 274.00 329.00 220.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 274.00 329.00 220.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 41.00 50.00 43.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 121.00 109.00 76.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.00 20.00 1.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.00 29.00 28.00
Depreciation 6.00 6.00 6.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 9.00 39.00 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.00 48.00 33.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.00 28.00 33.00
Other Income 14.00 12.00 9.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.00 40.00 42.00
Interest 2.00 2.00 2.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.00 38.00 40.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 43.00 38.00 40.00
Tax 11.00 9.00 10.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.00 29.00 30.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.00 29.00 30.00
Minority Interest 1.00 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.00 29.00 30.00
Equity Share Capital 14.00 14.00 13.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.67 4.21 4.32
Diluted EPS 4.67 4.21 4.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.57 4.21 4.32
Diluted EPS 4.67 4.21 4.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:11 pm
