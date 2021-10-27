Symphony Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 220.00 crore, up 15.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 220.00 crore in September 2021 up 15.18% from Rs. 191.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.00 crore in September 2021 up 87.5% from Rs. 16.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.00 crore in September 2021 up 37.14% from Rs. 35.00 crore in September 2020.

Symphony EPS has increased to Rs. 4.32 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.17 in September 2020.

Symphony shares closed at 1,070.05 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given -11.47% returns over the last 6 months and 24.29% over the last 12 months.