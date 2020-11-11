Symphony Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 191.00 crore, down 29.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 191.00 crore in September 2020 down 29.78% from Rs. 272.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.00 crore in September 2020 down 72.41% from Rs. 58.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.00 crore in September 2020 down 52.7% from Rs. 74.00 crore in September 2019.

Symphony EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.17 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.18 in September 2019.

Symphony shares closed at 823.75 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.63% returns over the last 6 months and -35.76% over the last 12 months.