Symphony Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 223.00 crore, Up 5.19% Q-o-Q.

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Symphony are: Net Sales at Rs 223.00 crore in September 2018 Up 5.19% from Rs. 212.00 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.00 crore in September 2018 Down 38% from Rs. 50.00 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.00 crore in September 2018 Down 29.73% from Rs. 74.00 crore in September 2017. Symphony EPS has Decreased to Rs. 4.39 in September 2018 from Rs. 7.04 in September 2017. Symphony shares closed at 956.95 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -47.44% returns over the last 6 months and -32.35% over the last 12 months. Symphony Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 223.00 146.00 190.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 223.00 146.00 190.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 64.00 26.00 27.00 Purchase of Traded Goods 60.00 43.00 61.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.00 5.00 10.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 29.00 17.00 16.00 Depreciation 3.00 2.00 2.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 4.00 19.00 23.00 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 32.00 19.00 25.00 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.00 15.00 26.00 Other Income 9.00 6.00 20.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.00 21.00 46.00 Interest 1.00 -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.00 21.00 46.00 Exceptional Items -4.00 -- -- P/L Before Tax 44.00 21.00 46.00 Tax 13.00 1.00 7.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.00 20.00 39.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.00 20.00 39.00 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 31.00 20.00 39.00 Equity Share Capital 14.00 14.00 14.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.39 2.91 5.61 Diluted EPS 4.39 2.91 5.61 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.39 2.91 5.61 Diluted EPS 4.39 2.91 5.61 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 30, 2018 03:28 pm