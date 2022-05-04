 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Symphony Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 384.00 crore, up 13.27% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Symphony are:

Net Sales at Rs 384.00 crore in March 2022 up 13.27% from Rs. 339.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.00 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 63.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.00 crore in March 2022 up 8.89% from Rs. 90.00 crore in March 2021.

Symphony EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.05 in March 2021.

Symphony shares closed at 1,115.00 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.26% returns over the last 6 months and -4.75% over the last 12 months.

Symphony
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 384.00 205.00 339.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 384.00 205.00 339.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 34.00 56.00 70.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 177.00 90.00 124.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.00 -32.00 -18.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.00 30.00 24.00
Depreciation 6.00 6.00 5.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 14.00
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.00 31.00 41.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.00 24.00 79.00
Other Income 16.00 7.00 6.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.00 31.00 85.00
Interest 2.00 3.00 3.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 90.00 28.00 82.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 90.00 28.00 82.00
Tax 26.00 7.00 19.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.00 21.00 63.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.00 21.00 63.00
Minority Interest -1.00 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 63.00 21.00 63.00
Equity Share Capital 13.99 13.99 14.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.05 2.96 9.05
Diluted EPS 9.05 2.96 9.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.05 2.96 9.05
Diluted EPS 9.05 2.96 9.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

