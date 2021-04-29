Symphony Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 339.00 crore, up 36.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 339.00 crore in March 2021 up 36.14% from Rs. 249.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.00 crore in March 2021 up 57.5% from Rs. 40.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.00 crore in March 2021 up 40.63% from Rs. 64.00 crore in March 2020.

Symphony EPS has increased to Rs. 9.05 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.65 in March 2020.

Symphony shares closed at 1,217.45 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.97% returns over the last 6 months and 32.61% over the last 12 months.