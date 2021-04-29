MARKET NEWS

Symphony Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 339.00 crore, up 36.14% Y-o-Y

April 29, 2021 / 12:14 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Symphony are:

Net Sales at Rs 339.00 crore in March 2021 up 36.14% from Rs. 249.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.00 crore in March 2021 up 57.5% from Rs. 40.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.00 crore in March 2021 up 40.63% from Rs. 64.00 crore in March 2020.

Symphony EPS has increased to Rs. 9.05 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.65 in March 2020.

Symphony shares closed at 1,217.45 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.97% returns over the last 6 months and 32.61% over the last 12 months.

Symphony
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations339.00216.00249.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations339.00216.00249.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials70.0065.0071.00
Purchase of Traded Goods124.0069.0073.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.00-14.00-14.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost24.0027.0029.00
Depreciation5.006.006.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses14.001.008.00
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses41.0035.0039.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.0027.0037.00
Other Income6.009.0021.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.0036.0058.00
Interest3.002.003.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax82.0034.0055.00
Exceptional Items-----4.00
P/L Before Tax82.0034.0051.00
Tax19.007.0011.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.0027.0040.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.0027.0040.00
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates63.0027.0040.00
Equity Share Capital14.0014.0014.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.053.915.65
Diluted EPS9.053.915.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.053.915.65
Diluted EPS9.053.915.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Consumer Goods - White Goods #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Symphony
first published: Apr 29, 2021 12:08 pm

