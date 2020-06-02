Symphony Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 249.00 crore, up 5.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 249.00 crore in March 2020 up 5.96% from Rs. 235.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.00 crore in March 2020 up 900% from Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.00 crore in March 2020 up 60% from Rs. 40.00 crore in March 2019.

Symphony EPS has increased to Rs. 5.65 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.49 in March 2019.

Symphony shares closed at 900.80 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.39% returns over the last 6 months and -39.39% over the last 12 months.