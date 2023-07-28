English
    Symphony Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 302.00 crore, down 8.21% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Symphony are:Net Sales at Rs 302.00 crore in June 2023 down 8.21% from Rs. 329.00 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.00 crore in June 2023 down 17.24% from Rs. 29.00 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.00 crore in June 2023 down 8.7% from Rs. 46.00 crore in June 2022.
    Symphony EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.21 in June 2022.Symphony shares closed at 875.15 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.56% returns over the last 6 months and -8.45% over the last 12 months.
    Symphony
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations302.00308.00329.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations302.00308.00329.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.0048.0050.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods64.00149.00109.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks42.00-16.0020.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.0032.0029.00
    Depreciation7.007.006.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses41.00--39.00
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.0072.0048.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.0016.0028.00
    Other Income16.0010.0012.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.0026.0040.00
    Interest3.003.002.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.0023.0038.00
    Exceptional Items-2.00----
    P/L Before Tax30.0023.0038.00
    Tax6.007.009.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.0016.0029.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.0016.0029.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.0016.0029.00
    Equity Share Capital14.0013.9914.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.442.294.21
    Diluted EPS3.442.294.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.442.294.21
    Diluted EPS3.442.294.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

