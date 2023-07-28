Symphony Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 302.00 crore, down 8.21% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 302.00 308.00 329.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 302.00 308.00 329.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 46.00 48.00 50.00 Purchase of Traded Goods 64.00 149.00 109.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 42.00 -16.00 20.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 31.00 32.00 29.00 Depreciation 7.00 7.00 6.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 41.00 -- 39.00 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 52.00 72.00 48.00 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.00 16.00 28.00 Other Income 16.00 10.00 12.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.00 26.00 40.00 Interest 3.00 3.00 2.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.00 23.00 38.00 Exceptional Items -2.00 -- -- P/L Before Tax 30.00 23.00 38.00 Tax 6.00 7.00 9.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.00 16.00 29.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.00 16.00 29.00 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.00 16.00 29.00 Equity Share Capital 14.00 13.99 14.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.44 2.29 4.21 Diluted EPS 3.44 2.29 4.21 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.44 2.29 4.21 Diluted EPS 3.44 2.29 4.21 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited