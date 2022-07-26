Symphony Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 329.00 crore, up 43.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 329.00 crore in June 2022 up 43.04% from Rs. 230.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.00 crore in June 2022 up 383.33% from Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.00 crore in June 2022 up 155.56% from Rs. 18.00 crore in June 2021.

Symphony EPS has increased to Rs. 4.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in June 2021.

Symphony shares closed at 928.35 on July 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.68% returns over the last 6 months and -9.08% over the last 12 months.