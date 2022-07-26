 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Symphony Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 329.00 crore, up 43.04% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:14 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Symphony are:

Net Sales at Rs 329.00 crore in June 2022 up 43.04% from Rs. 230.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.00 crore in June 2022 up 383.33% from Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.00 crore in June 2022 up 155.56% from Rs. 18.00 crore in June 2021.

Symphony EPS has increased to Rs. 4.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in June 2021.

Symphony shares closed at 928.35 on July 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.68% returns over the last 6 months and -9.08% over the last 12 months.

Symphony
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 329.00 384.00 230.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 329.00 384.00 230.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 50.00 34.00 65.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 109.00 177.00 70.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.00 -4.00 -5.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.00 29.00 29.00
Depreciation 6.00 6.00 6.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 39.00 -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.00 66.00 61.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.00 76.00 4.00
Other Income 12.00 16.00 8.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.00 92.00 12.00
Interest 2.00 2.00 2.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.00 90.00 10.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 38.00 90.00 10.00
Tax 9.00 26.00 4.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.00 64.00 6.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.00 64.00 6.00
Minority Interest -- -1.00 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 29.00 63.00 6.00
Equity Share Capital 14.00 13.99 13.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.21 9.05 0.87
Diluted EPS 4.21 9.05 0.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.21 9.05 0.87
Diluted EPS 4.21 9.05 0.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Jul 26, 2022
