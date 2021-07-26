Symphony Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 230.00 crore, up 49.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 230.00 crore in June 2021 up 49.35% from Rs. 154.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2021 up 200% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.00 crore in June 2021 up 500% from Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2020.

Symphony EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2020.

Symphony shares closed at 1,069.45 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)