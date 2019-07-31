Symphony Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 292.00 crore, up 100% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 292.00 crore in June 2019 up 100% from Rs. 146.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.00 crore in June 2019 up 65% from Rs. 20.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.00 crore in June 2019 up 117.39% from Rs. 23.00 crore in June 2018.

Symphony EPS has increased to Rs. 4.80 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.91 in June 2018.

Symphony shares closed at 1,224.50 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.65% returns over the last 6 months and 13.21% over the last 12 months.