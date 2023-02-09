Symphony Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.00 crore, up 35.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.00 crore in December 2022 up 35.12% from Rs. 205.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.00 crore in December 2022 up 85.71% from Rs. 21.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.00 crore in December 2022 up 56.76% from Rs. 37.00 crore in December 2021.

Symphony EPS has increased to Rs. 5.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.96 in December 2021.

Symphony shares closed at 1,047.85 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.23% returns over the last 6 months and 6.06% over the last 12 months.