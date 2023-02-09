English
    Symphony Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.00 crore, up 35.12% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Symphony are:

    Net Sales at Rs 277.00 crore in December 2022 up 35.12% from Rs. 205.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.00 crore in December 2022 up 85.71% from Rs. 21.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.00 crore in December 2022 up 56.76% from Rs. 37.00 crore in December 2021.

    Symphony
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations277.00274.00205.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations277.00274.00205.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.0041.0056.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods187.00121.0090.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-69.00-11.00-32.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.0033.0030.00
    Depreciation7.006.006.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--9.00--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.0044.0031.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.0031.0024.00
    Other Income14.0014.007.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.0045.0031.00
    Interest3.002.003.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.0043.0028.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.0043.0028.00
    Tax9.0011.007.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.0032.0021.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.0032.0021.00
    Minority Interest--1.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates39.0033.0021.00
    Equity Share Capital13.9914.0013.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.514.672.96
    Diluted EPS5.514.672.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.514.572.96
    Diluted EPS5.514.672.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited