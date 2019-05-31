Symbiox Invest Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, down 37.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in March 2019 down 37.04% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019 down 136.54% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019 down 87.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.

Symbiox Invest shares closed at 0.93 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 36.76% returns over the last 6 months and -10.58% over the last 12 months.