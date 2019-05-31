Symbiox Invest Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, down 37.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Symbiox Investment & Trading Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in March 2019 down 37.04% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019 down 136.54% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019 down 87.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.
Symbiox Invest shares closed at 0.93 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 36.76% returns over the last 6 months and -10.58% over the last 12 months.
|
|Symbiox Investment & Trading Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.90
|--
|1.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.90
|--
|1.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.44
|--
|1.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.02
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-0.04
|-0.50
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.08
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.04
|-0.08
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.04
|-0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.15
|0.04
|-0.08
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.01
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|0.03
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|0.03
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|31.29
|31.29
|31.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|--
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|--
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|--
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|--
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited