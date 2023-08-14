Symbiox Invest Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, down 45.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in June 2023 down 45.97% from Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 77.97% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 78.57% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022.

Symbiox Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2022.

Symbiox Invest shares closed at 2.98 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -45.42% returns over the last 6 months