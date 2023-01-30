 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Symbiox Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 1.08% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Symbiox Investment & Trading Company are:Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 1.08% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 98.52% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 86.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021. Symbiox Invest shares closed at 7.12 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 49.58% returns over the last 6 months and 119.75% over the last 12 months.
Symbiox Investment & Trading Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.380.710.38
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.380.710.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.430.640.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.010.050.01
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.030.030.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.00-0.08
Other Income0.110.110.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.110.22
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.030.110.22
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.030.110.22
Tax0.030.030.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.080.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.080.17
Equity Share Capital31.2931.2931.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS--0.060.05
Diluted EPS--0.060.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS--0.060.05
Diluted EPS--0.060.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 30, 2023 10:44 pm