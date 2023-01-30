Symbiox Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 1.08% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:03 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Symbiox Investment & Trading Company are:Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 1.08% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 98.52% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 86.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.
|Symbiox Invest shares closed at 7.12 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 49.58% returns over the last 6 months and 119.75% over the last 12 months.
|Symbiox Investment & Trading Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.38
|0.71
|0.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.38
|0.71
|0.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.43
|0.64
|0.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.05
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.03
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.00
|-0.08
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.11
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.11
|0.22
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.11
|0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.03
|0.11
|0.22
|Tax
|0.03
|0.03
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.08
|0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.08
|0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|31.29
|31.29
|31.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.06
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.06
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.06
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.06
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited