    Symbiox Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 1.08% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 11:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Symbiox Investment & Trading Company are:Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 1.08% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 98.52% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 86.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.Symbiox Invest shares closed at 7.12 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 49.58% returns over the last 6 months and 119.75% over the last 12 months.
    Symbiox Investment & Trading Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.380.710.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.380.710.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.430.640.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.050.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.030.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.00-0.08
    Other Income0.110.110.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.110.22
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.030.110.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.030.110.22
    Tax0.030.030.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.080.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.080.17
    Equity Share Capital31.2931.2931.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS--0.060.05
    Diluted EPS--0.060.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS--0.060.05
    Diluted EPS--0.060.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited