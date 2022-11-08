Sylph Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore, up 6830.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore in September 2022 up 6830.83% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 up 384.21% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 450% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Sylph Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021.

Sylph Tech shares closed at 17.70 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.15% returns over the last 6 months and 349.24% over the last 12 months.