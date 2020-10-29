Sylph Tech Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 35.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2020 up 35.79% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2020 up 439.39% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2020 up 350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019.

Sylph Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2019.

Sylph Tech shares closed at 3.20 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given -52.94% returns over the last 6 months and -65.03% over the last 12 months.