Sylph Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore, up 1169.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore in March 2023 up 1169.71% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 78.01% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 80.77% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

Sylph Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2022.

Sylph Tech shares closed at 32.05 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.28% returns over the last 6 months and 90.77% over the last 12 months.