Sylph Tech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 123.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2019 up 123.5% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019 down 514.67% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

Sylph Tech shares closed at 8.72 on August 06, 2019 (BSE)