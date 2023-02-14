Sylph Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, up 7205.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in December 2022 up 7205.38% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 211.96% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 219.05% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.