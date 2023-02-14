Sylph Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, up 7205.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in December 2022 up 7205.38% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 211.96% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 219.05% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

Sylph Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2021.

Sylph Tech shares closed at 43.50 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 185.25% returns over the last 6 months and 960.98% over the last 12 months.