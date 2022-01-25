Sylph Tech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 116.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 116.67% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 down 784.7% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021 down 600% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Sylph Tech shares closed at 4.11 on January 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.31% returns over the last 6 months and 51.10% over the last 12 months.