Sword and Shiel Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 up 60.17% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 up 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

Sword and Shiel shares closed at 4.32 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 34.16% returns over the last 6 months and -43.53% over the last 12 months.