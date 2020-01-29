Sword and Shiel Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 2814.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2019 up 2814.29% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019 up 2075.27% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019 up 1900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018.

Sword and Shiel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2018.

Sword and Shiel shares closed at 4.64 on January 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given -34.00% returns over the last 6 months