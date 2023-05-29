Switching Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore, down 8.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore in March 2023 down 8.34% from Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.51 crore in March 2023 up 1162.77% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2023 down 9.34% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022.

Switching Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 69.96 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.49 in March 2022.

Switching Tech shares closed at 27.45 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.27% returns over the last 6 months and -21.79% over the last 12 months.