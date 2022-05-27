Switching Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore, up 0.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore in March 2022 up 0.34% from Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022 up 8.58% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022 up 8.54% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2021.

Switching Tech shares closed at 38.55 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)